TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 324,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,834 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TPG were worth $20,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in TPG in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in TPG during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in TPG by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in TPG by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TPG

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $104,937.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,716.31. This represents a 9.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradford Berenson sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $125,550.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 290,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,553,683.64. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPG. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TPG from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TPG from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on TPG from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TPG from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.42.

TPG Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $44.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of -101.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58. TPG Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.52 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.75.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 24.66%. On average, research analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TPG’s payout ratio is -481.82%.

TPG Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

