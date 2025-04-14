Cybersecurity Stocks To Follow Now – April 11th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, and Palo Alto Networks are the three Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of companies that develop and offer solutions—such as software, hardware, and services—to protect digital systems, networks, and data from cyber threats and attacks. These stocks often attract investors looking to capitalize on the growing demand for robust digital security measures as cyberattacks and data breaches become increasingly prevalent. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $3.20 on Friday, reaching $156.02. 11,941,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,114,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $368.90. 1,177,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,978,142. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $380.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.19. The company has a market cap of $91.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 722.03, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,188,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,892,190. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.59 and a 200-day moving average of $184.81. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $135.18 and a twelve month high of $208.39. The stock has a market cap of $109.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07.

