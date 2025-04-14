Covestor Ltd Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Toro were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Toro by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Toro by 294.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 18,401 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Toro by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 51,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Toro by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,123,000 after buying an additional 60,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,639,000 after purchasing an additional 29,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTC. Raymond James cut their price objective on Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Toro from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Toro Stock Up 2.1 %

TTC stock opened at $68.01 on Monday. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Toro’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

