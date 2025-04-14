Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 187,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $20,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in BWX Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 24,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $103.48 on Monday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.21 and a 1-year high of $136.31. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.14.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.16 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWXT. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Maxim Group lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $209,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,127.68. The trade was a 16.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $4,900,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,436,613.20. The trade was a 17.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,625 shares of company stock worth $5,734,145 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

See Also

