Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Avantor by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,766,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,228,000 after buying an additional 493,408 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $555,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,922,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,504,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,027,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,792,000 after purchasing an additional 74,735 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 146.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,628,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $65,877.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,753.87. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $86,019.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,788.12. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $15.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

