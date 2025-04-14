Covestor Ltd Has $72,000 Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 36,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,616,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.61.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPT stock opened at $107.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 71.90, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $94.75 and a 52-week high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.00%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

