Covestor Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 601.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in AES were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in AES by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,173,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,865,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,862,000 after purchasing an additional 381,761 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AES by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,948,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238,087 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AES by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,879,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,536,000 after buying an additional 185,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of AES stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

