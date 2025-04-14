Covestor Ltd Has $85,000 Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

BRO opened at $118.88 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.39 and a 200 day moving average of $109.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.83.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

