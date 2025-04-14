iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,784 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3,471.4% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 671.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV opened at $29.19 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $31.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

