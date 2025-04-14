Kennedy Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,067 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.0% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 1.2 %

SPSC stock opened at $131.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.85 and a 200 day moving average of $170.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.09 and a twelve month high of $218.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. On average, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.11.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In related news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total value of $383,519.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,367,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,429,783.68. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total value of $420,660.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,270,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,608,100.72. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,864 shares of company stock worth $6,613,078. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

