Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 2,520 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Twilio were worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Twilio by 718.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,235 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,999,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Twilio by 3,999.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 521,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,687,000 after acquiring an additional 509,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 1,267.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 454,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,115,000 after acquiring an additional 421,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $86.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $151.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.64, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,155,929.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,134 shares in the company, valued at $28,297,447.92. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total value of $293,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,630,061.80. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,149. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $91.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

Get Our Latest Report on Twilio

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.