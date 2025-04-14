Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Bancorp were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNTY. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Unity Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNTY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Unity Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

UNTY stock opened at $39.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The company has a market cap of $396.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.81 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Unity Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unity Bancorp news, SVP James Joseph Donovan sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $52,790.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,178. This trade represents a 17.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent Geraci sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $92,035.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,415.84. This trade represents a 17.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,791 shares of company stock valued at $380,669. Company insiders own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

