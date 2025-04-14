Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $7.43 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $1,605,426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,265,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624,163 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,602.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 958,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,537,000 after purchasing an additional 932,956 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,170,000. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 486,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,419,000 after buying an additional 306,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $76.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $71.57 and a one year high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 293.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

