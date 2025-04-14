Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Holdings Raised by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Stride were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Stride by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stride by 372.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Stride by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride Stock Up 0.6 %

LRN opened at $134.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.93. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.26 and a 200-day moving average of $111.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stride from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stride presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

