Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $9,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $306,042,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $94,721,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,304,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 260,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,761,000 after acquiring an additional 109,615 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $503,338,000 after acquiring an additional 64,617 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 5,768 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.22, for a total transaction of $2,989,092.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 144,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,910,255.66. The trade was a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 706 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.96, for a total transaction of $367,091.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at $13,794,018.84. The trade was a 2.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,571 shares of company stock worth $17,709,721 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $464.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $522.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.00.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

