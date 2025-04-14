LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TM has been the subject of several research reports. CLSA cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

TM stock opened at $169.36 on Monday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $246.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.95. The company has a market capitalization of $228.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

