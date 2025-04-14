Savvy Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,161 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rogco LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.90. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

