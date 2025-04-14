Savvy Advisors Inc. Makes New $796,000 Investment in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,293.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,725,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,817 shares during the period. Stanich Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,895,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,919,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,446,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,066,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,695,000 after buying an additional 313,849 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGV opened at $93.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.10 and a 200-day moving average of $103.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $109.62.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2668 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.