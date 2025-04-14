Keystone Financial Group Has $874,000 Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,394 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 619.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.04.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $20.59 on Monday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Barrick Gold declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the gold and copper producer to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

