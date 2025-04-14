Savvy Advisors Inc. Sells 8,511 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Savvy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,511 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of DFIC stock opened at $27.02 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.03.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

