Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth $582,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $2,277,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 464.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 396,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,808,000 after acquiring an additional 325,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $9,614,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.60.

Amphenol Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $65.39 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.71.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

