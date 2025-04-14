Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Accenture by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 52,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,361,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,661,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 123,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,579,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $396.00 to $364.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wolfe Research raised Accenture from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.23.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, insider Angela Beatty sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.47, for a total value of $340,645.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,913.48. This trade represents a 14.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Angie Y. Park sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.38, for a total transaction of $242,750.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,892.12. This represents a 7.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,905 shares of company stock worth $8,181,753. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $283.54 on Monday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $275.01 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

