Savvy Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,308,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,866,000 after purchasing an additional 293,457 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,564,000 after purchasing an additional 82,678 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,572,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,158,000 after buying an additional 59,199 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,538,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,820,000 after buying an additional 75,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,261,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,905,000 after buying an additional 770,017 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $102.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.42. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.53 and a 12 month high of $103.61.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

