Keystone Financial Group Takes Position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 85,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 464,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after buying an additional 10,637 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 230,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,088,000.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

VSDA opened at $48.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $229.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average of $52.03. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $55.25.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Increases Dividend

About Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1969 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This is a boost from Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

