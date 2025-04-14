Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.79 Million Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,087,989 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $733,961,000 after buying an additional 132,891 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,708,649 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $384,031,000 after acquiring an additional 540,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $78,181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,752 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,554,000 after acquiring an additional 19,772 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 500,374 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $51,984,000 after purchasing an additional 30,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPX. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE LPX opened at $86.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.86. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $71.39 and a 52 week high of $122.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.01 and a 200-day moving average of $105.27.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

