Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 571,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,099,000 after acquiring an additional 13,479 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 32,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at $857,571.84. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.90.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $110.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $131.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

