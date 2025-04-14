Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIST. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vista Energy by 16,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vista Energy by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 332.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Vista Energy by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Vista Energy by 3,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Energy stock opened at $38.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average is $50.70. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.55 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 34.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIST. Citigroup upgraded Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.40 price objective on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vista Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

