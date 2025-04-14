Sterling Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 618.2% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $350.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $375.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.63. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.