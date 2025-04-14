Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,468 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in Best Buy by 228.7% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 22,625 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,608 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,971,908,000 after buying an additional 191,161 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,293,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 424.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 26,200 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.92 per share, for a total transaction of $984,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,620,637.60. This trade represents a 3.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $226,844.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,051.22. This trade represents a 14.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,355 shares of company stock worth $5,767,213 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Stock Up 1.2 %

Best Buy stock opened at $60.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Best Buy from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group set a $105.00 price objective on Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital restated a “negative” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Best Buy

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.