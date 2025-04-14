Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 785 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,549,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 630.7% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 19,919 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 71,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,189,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BLV stock opened at $67.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.34. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $65.86 and a one year high of $76.87.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

