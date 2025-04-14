First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on First Horizon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,323,877.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,861,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,330,980.53. The trade was a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,285,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,686,000 after buying an additional 10,763,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Horizon by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,131,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715,191 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 496.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,202,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,418,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,467,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

