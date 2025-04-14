Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 2,011 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth $6,711,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Regency Centers by 1,125.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,374,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,854 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Regency Centers by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,811,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 192,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,248,000 after purchasing an additional 44,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of REG opened at $69.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.70. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regency Centers news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,923 shares in the company, valued at $10,250,758.98. This trade represents a 15.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,872. This trade represents a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,500 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

