STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives $40.38 Average PT from Brokerages

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $31.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $41.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average of $35.52.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 143.27%.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,083.20. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

