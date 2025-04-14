Qtron Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 825.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 404.0% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $235.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at $33,568,318.68. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

DECK opened at $108.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.52. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $93.72 and a 1-year high of $223.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

