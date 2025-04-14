American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,107,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,125,598,000 after acquiring an additional 217,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,671,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,981,000 after purchasing an additional 106,857 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,490,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,687,000 after purchasing an additional 477,411 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,174,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,142,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,205,000 after purchasing an additional 414,568 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $146.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.81 and a 200 day moving average of $134.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.86.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

