Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 10,630 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 133.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,630 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in AppLovin by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in AppLovin by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total transaction of $18,999,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,914,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,527,667.32. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total transaction of $64,930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,675,501.85. This trade represents a 24.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $106,401,841. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $249.95 on Monday. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $525.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $220.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $630.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.84.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

