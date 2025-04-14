Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $1,320,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 106,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 72,912 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $23,667,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,094,000 after buying an additional 556,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 831.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 58,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 51,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $108.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.22. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $101.05 and a 12 month high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $164.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.36.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

