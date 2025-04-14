Townsquare Capital LLC Has $5.23 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.42.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $55.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 328.57%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

