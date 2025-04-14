Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 81 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,973,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,299,000 after purchasing an additional 56,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,026,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,321,000 after purchasing an additional 60,458 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,661,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,168,000 after buying an additional 1,570,144 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,662,000 after buying an additional 512,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,922,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $289.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.60.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total value of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total transaction of $4,031,458.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,395.74. The trade was a 50.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132 in the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $225.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $307.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.49.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.29%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

