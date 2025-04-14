Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $8,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE:ARW opened at $97.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.67. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.50 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director William F. Austen bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.12 per share, with a total value of $197,828.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,174.96. This represents a 31.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $25,769.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,810.78. This trade represents a 10.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

