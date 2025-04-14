Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $21,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,298.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMS opened at $105.31 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $184.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 35.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

WMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.78.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

