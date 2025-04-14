Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,365 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UL Solutions were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in UL Solutions during the third quarter worth $278,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in UL Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,086,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 269,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after acquiring an additional 124,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of UL Solutions by 15.5% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

UL Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ULS opened at $56.31 on Monday. UL Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $59.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion and a PE ratio of 34.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

UL Solutions Increases Dividend

UL Solutions ( NYSE:ULS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.52%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from UL Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. UL Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on UL Solutions from $60.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $102,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,105. The trade was a 17.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

UL Solutions Profile

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

