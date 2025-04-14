Granite Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,114 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FROG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth about $2,200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 79,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ FROG opened at $31.01 on Monday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.16 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FROG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $75,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,895. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $1,112,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,444,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,244,048.96. This represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,104 shares of company stock worth $15,587,729. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Articles

