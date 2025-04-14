Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in ARM by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARM in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARM by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM stock opened at $103.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.06. Arm Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $188.75. The company has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a PE ratio of 136.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.48.

ARM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ARM from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ARM from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ARM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.76.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

