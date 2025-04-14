Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 548 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,335,575,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,041,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,276,000 after purchasing an additional 473,569 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,912,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $800,725,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 561.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,183 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $540.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.30.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $543.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.30 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $581.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.82. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $267.76 and a fifty-two week high of $652.63.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

