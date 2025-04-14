Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.58 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF opened at $46.10 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $39.67 and a 12 month high of $70.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 11.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Barclays raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

