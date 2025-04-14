Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 142 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 28,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after buying an additional 24,175 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,320.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 161,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after buying an additional 150,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $844.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $533.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $607.94 and a 200 day moving average of $667.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.86 and a 12 month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

