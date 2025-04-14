ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC lessened its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ANSYS by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,217,000 after buying an additional 100,042 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 445,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $296.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $323.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.84. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.06 and a 1-year high of $363.03. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

