BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Acquires Shares of 5,062 Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,062 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Up 10.1 %

GGAL stock opened at $53.87 on Monday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

