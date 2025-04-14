BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Buys Shares of 1,573 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 562,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,459,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Entruity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $1,389,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $4,432,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 272,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,473,000 after acquiring an additional 26,529 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $135.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $238.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Barclays dropped their target price on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.